It may be 1982 by most calendars, but the traditional Chinese calendar just flipped into the year 4680 on Jan. 25, 1982. To celebrate the start of the New Year, which is the Year of the Dog, Panfor Wong and other students from Haines Elementary School perform traditional dances at the Civic Center.

— William Yates / Chicago Tribune, Jan. 25, 1982