Take a look back at Chinese New Year celebrations in Chicago through the decades, from black and white to color.
Frank Moy, left, considered the mayor of Chinatown, celebrates the Chinese New Year with children in Chinatown in 1934.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Chinese lions dance outside Jimmy Wong's restaurant in celebration of the Chinese New Year in 1965.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Mrs. Ann Leong, Miss Mary Jane Dea, Miss Sue Ling Gin and Mrs. Celia Cheung do the twist at a Chinese New Year party held at the Congress Pick Hotel on Feb 10, 1962.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Singers Danny O'Nell, from left, and Jan Norris, restaurant owner Jimmy Wong, orchestra leader Franz Benteler and actress June Wilkinson celebrate the Chinese New Year at Wong's restaurant in 1964.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
A Chinese dragon prowls State Street in front of the Chicago Theatre in February 1962. The dragon was Jimmy Wong's salute to the Chinese New Year 4659 in February 1962. Wong was a famous restaurant owner in Chicago.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Miss Chinese New Year Ming-Cho Lee, right, talks to Ed Tom, 5, on February 11, 1964. Lee holds a rabbit and a toy dragon in hand, greeting the new "Year of the Dragon" and saying goodbye to the "Year of the Rabbit."— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Two men light a string of firecrackers for a Chinese New Year celebration outside Jimmy Wong's restaurant at 426 Wabash St. in February 1964.— Chicago Tribune historical photo
Chinese-Americans celebrate the lunar new year, 4670, in Chinatown on Feb. 20, 1972, at Cermak and Wentworth. According to Chinese calendar, this is the Year of the Rat.— William Kelly / Chicago Tribune, Feb. 20, 1972
Toddlers try to block out the noise of firecrackers as Chicago's Chinese community ushers in the Year of the Tiger on Feb. 9, 1986, during the Chinese New Year parade on Argyle Street in Chicago.— John Dziekan / Chicago Tribune, Feb. 9, 1986
After accepting a store's offering of fruit and lettuce, a lion dances amidst firecrackers set off by a Chinatown business on Feb. 24, 1985. "Its a bad sting at first," says dancer Tom Young of the firecrackers. "But you get into the dance and after a while you don't really realize it."— Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune, Feb. 24, 1985
It may be 1982 by most calendars, but the traditional Chinese calendar just flipped into the year 4680 on Jan. 25, 1982. To celebrate the start of the New Year, which is the Year of the Dog, Panfor Wong and other students from Haines Elementary School perform traditional dances at the Civic Center.— William Yates / Chicago Tribune, Jan. 25, 1982
A crowd watches as children from the Haines Elementary School in Chinatown perform a traditional lotus dance during a Chinese "Year of the Rooster" festival sponsored by the Chicago Council on Fine Arts at the Daley Center on Feb. 5, 1981. The celebration marks the Chinese year 4679.— James Mayo / Chicago Tribune, Feb. 5, 1981
A luncheon patron wears an expression of uncertainty as a Chinese lion sits near her table to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year on Feb. 7, 1986. The lunar year 4684 is the year of the tiger. The traditional dance was staged at the Szechwan House, 600 N. Michigan Avenue.— Walter Kale / Chicago Tribune, Feb. 7, 1986
Fireworks are part of a Chinatown celebration welcoming in the new year on Wentworth Avenue in 1987.— Chris Walker, Chicago Tribune
A young man pops out from under a 20-foot-long dragon to take in the Chinese New Year celebration in Chinatown in 1988.— George Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chinatown visitors get an earful as revelers set off firecrackers to welcome in the Chinese New Year in 1990.— Jose More, Chicago Tribune